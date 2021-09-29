Villarreal star is already showing Liverpool scouts why he is the perfect transfer against Man Utd

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma is already showing Liverpool what he can offer.

The former Bournemouth star is in action for Villarreal at Old Trafford this evening, taking on Manchester United in the Champions League.

Danjuma joined Villarreal for a fee, according to Transfermarkt, worth €23.5million (£20.2million).

Villarreal chief Jose Manuel Llaneza described Danjuma as a ‘Rolex’ after he became the Yellow Submarine’s second most expensive signing to-date.

And he has already made an impact, scoring twice so far, including against Atalanta in Villarreal’s Champions League group stage opener with Atalanta and their first tie in the competition for 10 years.

Tonight, Danjuma has some extra spectators at Old Trafford, according to Dutch website VI, who say Liverpool are scouting the winger,

And he is not disappointing, putting in a brilliant first-half performance against Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Merson issues damning verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man Utd
Manchester United legend names current Red Devils ace who needs to be “loved”
Video: Manchester United fans will love Paul Pogba’s nickname for Raphael Varane

Danjuma beat United full-back Diogo Dalot time and again down the left-hand side with pace and trickery, standing out as the most dangerous player in the first half, despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Here’s how some onlookers saw his first-half display.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories Arnaut Danjuma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.