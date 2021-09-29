Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma is already showing Liverpool what he can offer.

The former Bournemouth star is in action for Villarreal at Old Trafford this evening, taking on Manchester United in the Champions League.

Danjuma joined Villarreal for a fee, according to Transfermarkt, worth €23.5million (£20.2million).

Villarreal chief Jose Manuel Llaneza described Danjuma as a ‘Rolex’ after he became the Yellow Submarine’s second most expensive signing to-date.

And he has already made an impact, scoring twice so far, including against Atalanta in Villarreal’s Champions League group stage opener with Atalanta and their first tie in the competition for 10 years.

Tonight, Danjuma has some extra spectators at Old Trafford, according to Dutch website VI, who say Liverpool are scouting the winger,

And he is not disappointing, putting in a brilliant first-half performance against Manchester United.

Danjuma beat United full-back Diogo Dalot time and again down the left-hand side with pace and trickery, standing out as the most dangerous player in the first half, despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Here’s how some onlookers saw his first-half display.

Dalot is having problems dealing with Danjuma down Villarreal’s left. Only 20 minutes in and he’s had two good chances and made another. Two good saves from De Gea. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) September 29, 2021

Danjuma is so good — Scott Knuth (@scottynooth) September 29, 2021

Danjuma is absolutely eating up my boy Diogo. — èdu (@Edu__N) September 29, 2021

Danjuma is such a baller said this whilst he was back at Bournemouth. — Stuart Harcombe (@stuart_harcombe) September 29, 2021

Danjuma is just doing whatever he wants with Dalot, it’s embarrassing. — Charly (@MrCharly_) September 29, 2021

Danjuma is enjoying himself so much. Dalot is definitely not. A pretty uneven duel so far. We’re lucky not to be behind here. #MUNVIL #UCL — Amy Shepherd (@amyshepherd89) September 29, 2021

