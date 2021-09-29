“He will not get you seven or eight assists a season” – Pundit identifies Man Utd weak-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been slammed for his tactical set-up by pundit Paul Merson.

The former Arsenal star believes Solskjaer’s current system isn’t working, with two defensive midfielders not the right approach for a game like Aston Villa at home, which Solskjaer’s side were beaten in at the weekend.

Merson also believes the Red Devils have an issue with such a system due to the lack of attacking threat from right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Liverpool sometimes play a fairly defensive-minded midfield, but they rely on more creativity and quality from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson on both flanks.

Man Utd have Luke Shaw on the left, and he’s a fine attacking outlet, but there’s no doubt Wan-Bissaka is nothing like Alexander-Arnold in his style of play.

Merson has singled out the former Crystal Palace man as being a bit of a weak-link in that respect, insisting that he’s never going to be a player to get seven or eight assists a season.

“They need to get the right team – you are playing Aston Villa at home, who have not really got going this season, although if you beat them, it is still a good three points,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“But there is no need at Old Trafford to be playing two holding midfielders against Villa. Take the game to Villa straight away, if I’m them, that is telling me they are worried about us.

“I can understand if they were playing City, or Chelsea, but Villa are a midtable team and you are playing two holding midfield players.

“Now Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a very good defender, but he will not get you seven or eight assists a season, so it is not like you are playing two holding midfield players as Liverpool do because you have the two best attacking full backs in the business in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, with Fabinho as a defensive midfielder.”