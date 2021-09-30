Arsenal seek to strengthen with signing of Sevilla striker, Gunners attacker could head the other way

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly head to Sevilla in a deal that would see the Gunners sign Youssef En-Nesyri.

While Arsenal’s strike-force, consisting of Lacazette and close friend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, used to be one of their main strengths, their frontline is now in major need of refreshment.

Aubameyang, while still effective in front of goal, has lost a yard of pace and the cushion of his touch, while Lacazette is becoming increasingly unproductive as the years tick by.

A new striker is required at the Emirates, and according to La Razon, Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri has been identified as a potential target for Mikel Arteta.

En-Nesyri netted 18 La Liga goals last term, which was by far his best return in a single campaign. He’ll be looking to build on that and establish himself as one of Europe’s finest strikers.

La Razon believe that Arsenal could be the club to benefit, with there being a possibility of Lacazette moving in the opposite direction to provide Sevilla with a replacement.

That would certainly tick the boxes from Arsenal’s perspective, but it’s not entirely clear how much cash Sevilla would demand in addition to receiving Lacazette in return.

As is the case with most transfers, the finances could scupper this deal. It depends on Stan Kroenke’s willingness to free up funds for a new striker.