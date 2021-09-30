Aston Villa and former Manchester United defender Ashley Young has urged his old club side to try and sign Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

Verratti, 28, joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2012 following a £10.8m move from Pescara.

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, the talented Italian has gone on to feature in 349 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 67 goals, along the way.

Following what has been a near decade-long spell in France’s top-flight, Verratti has successfully established himself as one of Europe’s most well-rounded midfielders.

Despite already having 29 major club trophies to his name, the 28-year-old also lifted the illustrious European Championships’ title with Italy earlier this summer and reacting to the midfielder’s continued impressive form, one person who is a big admirer, is Young.

Speaking recently live on BBC Radio 5 Live (as quoted by MEN), the veteran defender said: “The Michael Carrick type has been missing for years. They haven’t gone out and replaced Michael Carrick. Don’t get me wrong – Fred and McTominay are good players but I don’t think there’s a Michael Carrick around.

“I was watching the PSG v City game yesterday and I think Marco Verratti is the closest one and nobody’s gone out to test the water to try to sign him.

“I think he would be an unbelievable signing for Manchester United.”

United are widely expected to seriously pursue a new defensive midfielder next summer, with the likes of Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and West Ham’s Declan Rice, all heavily linked.

However, reflecting on Young’s words, it’s tough to disagree with the former Red Devil that Paris-Saint Germain’s Verratti wouldn’t be an incredible signing.