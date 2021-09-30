Barcelona are already searching for a new manager amid pressure on Ronald Koeman, according to reports.

Koeman is under increasing pressure at the Camp Nou after a disappointing run of form that has seen his team win just one of their last five games.

Barca also rounded off their worst ever start to a Champions League campaign on Wednesday night after they were defeated 3-0 by Benfica.

The Catalan giants had never lost their first two games in the competition, but they have now following that defeat to Benfica and an opening group stage defeat to Bayern Munich.

Those results have left Koeman on the brink, and while it seems as though he will still be in charge for this weekend’s clash with Atletico Madrid, Barca’s last outing before the international break, it seems the club are making plans to replace him.

Barcelona are looking for new manager and the current plan is to change – it could take some days. Process started with the whole board involved. Talking with many different candidates to replace Ronald Koeman. ? #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to Fabrizio Romano, the decision has been make to replace the Dutchman, and the board are now searching for a replacement.

Romano claims Barca are speaking to ‘many different candidates’ as they look to land the right next appointment amid a difficult time for the club on and off the pitch.