Ronald Koeman looks to have been given a stay of execution as Barcelona boss following another disastrous Champions League night.

Barcelona rounded off their worst ever start to a Champions League campaign on Wednesday night when they were beaten 3-0 away from home by Benfica.

That followed a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the group stage opener, and it’s the first time the Blaugrana have ever lost their first two games in the competition.

Not only that, but Barca have now won just one of their last five games in all competitions, putting Koeman under extreme pressure, but he remains for now.

Despite calls for the Dutchman to be sacked, Marca report that he will be granted at least one more game.

Barcelona head to the capital to face Atletico Madrid this weekend, their final game before the international break, and Koeman will be in charge for that game, it seems.

Though, he won’t be on the sidelines as he serves the final of his two-game suspension.

Barcelona are understood to want to appoint a long-term head coach when Koeman does go, and so the international break would give them the window they need to find one.

That’s if indeed they make the decision to move on from Koeman, but it is looking increasingly likely that they do given recent results.