Video: Said Benrahma rolls in ice-cool finish to make it West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna

Said Benrahma scored a lovely second goal for West Ham as they beat Rapid Vienna 2-0 in the Europa League tonight.

The Algeria international is a classy performer when he’s on his game, even if he’s slightly struggled for consistency in his time with the Hammers so far.

This moment of quality, however, is precisely what David Moyes signed him for, as he simply passed the ball into the far corner despite being surrounded by defenders…

West Ham will be happy to pick up three points in this tricky European game, even if the match was marred by some violent scenes in the stands.