Real Madrid identify Manchester United forward as potential transfer target

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani.

Cavani was signed by Man United on a free transfer following his release from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2020.

The Uruguayan scored some important goals for the Red Devils at the tail end of last season, proving that his world-class finishing hasn’t deteriorated with age.

As a result, Cavani was handed a contract extension at Man United, but his importance has dwindled following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

You also wonder if Man United will look to bring in a longer-term solution in attack, with Cavani set to turn 35 before the season ends.

It would be a surprise if he remained at Old Trafford beyond the 2021/22 campaign, but that’s not to say his career at the top level is done and dusted.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid see Cavani as an option to strengthen their own frontline, with the interest seemingly driven by Florentino Perez.

Luka Jovic has proven himself unable to be relied on as a reserve to Karim Benzema, with Cavani a more dependable source of goals.

Real Madrid would have the option to sign Cavani on a pre-contract agreement when January comes around, with a view to him arriving in the summer.

This is one to keep an eye on as the season progresses…