Chelsea are still in talks with defender Antonio Rudiger over a new contract, according to the latest reports.

The Blues face the very real possibility of losing one of their star defenders for absolutely nothing next summer with Rudiger’s contract expiring.

The Germany international has less than a year remaining on his current deal, and as things stand, he will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any side outside England from January ahead of the summer.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are already expressing an interest in securing his services on a free deal.

Chelsea are still negotiating with Toni Rüdiger agents over new contract. Talks ongoing – there’s currently no agreement on salary but it’s not over as Rüdiger is so happy with Chelsea and Tuchel. ??? #CFC FC Bayern and Real Madrid are interested in case he’ll be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/Gd6r8Jidsc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But we are not at that point just yet, and Chelsea still have plenty of time before January, or indeed until he end of the season if Rudiger does want to stay, to agree a new deal.

Romano reports Chelsea remain in talks with Rudiger over a new deal, and while nothing has been agreed yet, including the wage structure, there is hope given the German is happy working under Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.