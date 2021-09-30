Chelsea attacker considering future in London with Germany potential summer destination

According to recent reports, a potential summer of striker incomings and departures could pave the way for Chelsea striker Timo Werner to join Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims as many as four top European strikers could be set to switch clubs next summer.

Werner is one player understood to be reassessing his long-term future as he continues to struggle in England’s top-flight.

Despite moving from RB Leipzig last season in a deal worth £47.7m, the Germany international has failed to recapture some of his best form.

MORE: Antonio Conte takes sly swipe at Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel for tactical failings

It has been noted that with Paris-Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe likely to join Real Madrid and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski set to head the other way, a potential door for Erling Haaland to fill the Poland international’s boots could be opened.

That would leave Borussia Dortmund desperately short upfront and that’s where Werner comes in.

The 25-year-old is understood to be on the Black and Yellow’s list of potential Haaland replacements, however, another possible destination for the Chelsea striker is Bayern Munich.

Having previously played under manager Julian Nagelsmann while the pair worked together at RB Leipzig, Werner is familiar with his compatriot’s style and man-management.

Although the Bavarians are believed to be gunning for Haaland, their second striking option, should Lewandowski depart, is understood to be Werner.

If these recent reports are anything to go by – another summer of exciting transfers looks set to be heading fans’ way.