Chelsea ready to offer €50million to beat Man Utd & Barcelona to forward transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try offering around €50million for the transfer of Paulo Dybala as his Juventus future continues to look in serious doubt.

The Italian giants are keen to tie Dybala down to a new deal, but it seems not much progress has been made, leading to plenty of transfer rumours linking the Argentina international with a move away.

Latest reports claim Chelsea are now ready to test Juve’s resolve over Dybala, and could try bidding as much as €50m for him when the transfer window opens again in January.

Manchester United and Barcelona are also mentioned as suitors for Dybala, but Chelsea look like they could do with making some changes in attack.

The likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have not really lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, and Dybala could be an upgrade.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been at his most consistent best form for Juventus recently, but he remains a world class talent on his day.

It’s little surprise to see so many big names tracking him, and he’d surely fancy his chances of reviving his career at Old Trafford or the Nou Camp as well.