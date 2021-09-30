Chelsea linked with move for Spanish international who has impressed club scouts

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres.

The Blues have suffered consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Juventus. This is usually the point where transfer speculation ramps up, as outlets seek to find the solution to teams’ woes.

Chelsea’s attack has ultimately failed them over the past week, but a report by 90min focuses on a potential addition at the back in the shape of Spanish international Pau Torres.

The report notes that Chelsea scouts have been mightily impressed with what they’ve seen from Torres, who was also tracked by Manchester United over the summer transfer window.

Only time will tell if Thomas Tuchel’s men choose to act on their supposed interest in the 24-year-old. There could soon be a necessity for a new centre-back, with several Chelsea defenders running down their contracts.

Tuchel ought to ask himself, though, is defence really the area in most need of investment? Chelsea’s back-line has been one of the strongest in Europe since their manager took the reins back in January.

Even with the addition of Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea are struggling to find the back of the net. The money that Torres would likely cost could probably be better invested elsewhere.