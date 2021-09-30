Liverpool face paying €50m transfer fee for attacker who impressed during scouting mission

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a transfer deal for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, but face paying a big fee for his services.

The Reds would supposedly have to cough up as much as €50million to convince Villarreal to let Danjuma go, as they only recently signed the in-form winger from Bournemouth.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who state that Liverpool will make strengthening their attack a priority for next summer, with Danjuma a player they’ve scouted.

Danjuma impressed a great deal in last night’s Champions League game between Villarreal and Manchester United at Old Trafford, and Voetbal International had previously claimed that LFC would have scouts keeping an eye on the Netherlands international at this game.

Arnaut Danjuma is a target for Liverpool
Sadio Mane hasn’t quite been at his usual high standards recently, so it could be worth Liverpool splashing out on a signing like Danjuma to provide more competition up front next season.

Liverpool fans will surely have liked what they saw of the 24-year-old in yesterday’s game, as he caused United right-back Diogo Dalot problems all night in a game that Villarreal could easily have won if they’d been a bit more clinical.

