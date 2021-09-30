Declan Rice puts West Ham 1-0 up after slick team move

Declan Rice has finished a flowing West Ham team move to put them 1-0 up against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League this evening.

Watch below as the England international shows his quality by breaking into the box and finishing with real composure as he seems to continue to add goals to his game…

Rice has long been a solid defensive midfielder, but it looks like he’s working on the attacking side of his game too, and it’s paid off for him here.

??? | NEW: Declan Rice with his 2nd goal in his 2nd Europa League game to put West Ham 1-0 up against Rapid Wien pic.twitter.com/AtX7tt0uAI — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) September 30, 2021