Former Barcelona manager responds to speculation about a potential return to replace Ronald Koeman

Every Barcelona fan would’ve expected a tough season after Lionel Messi moved on, but it wasn’t supposed to be this bad.

The problem with the current team isn’t just the poor results but also the manner of them, as they don’t seem to have a settled identity on the pitch and their big players are making uncharacteristic errors at key times.

It’s hard to see how Ronald Koeman can actually bounce back from this, but it’s possible that nobody really wants the job just now so sacking Koeman may not improve matters.

A report from Goal has looked at some comments from Luis Enrique as he was asked about a potential return, but this appears to shut that talk down straight away:

“I don’t think Joan Laporta even has my phone number! I’m not leaving the Spanish national team. I have a contract here as they wanted me and I’ll respect it.”

Pep Guardiola is always spoken about as the legendary former Barca manager but it’s easy to forget that Enrique won everything there was to win during his time there, while they also scored over 500 goals in his 181 games in charge and he had a win percentage of over 76% so they would kill for that just now.

The problem is that he’s not interested, but you have to wonder how bad this has to get before Koeman is given the sack. Not qualifying from their Champions League group could be a tipping point, and it looks like a real possibility just now.