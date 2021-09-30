Shameful scenes as Rangers star Glen Kamara’s every touch is booed by 10,000 kids

Rangers star Glen Kamara was the subject of disgraceful booing every time he touched the ball in today’s Europa League game at Sparta Prague.

The home side had a partial stadium closure tonight as their fans recently aimed racial abuse at Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with just 10,000 kids present to watch tonight’s match.

Unfortunately, this didn’t help matters, as all the kids present decided to boo Kamara every time he touched the ball.

The 25-year-old started the game by taking the knee, which is increasingly common in the modern game as footballers look to raise awareness against racism, though Sparta players simply stood around the centre circle.

Surely more action has to be taken against the Czech giants after these shameful scenes tonight.

Football’s governing bodies talk a good game when it comes to trying to stamp out racism, but it’s clear that stronger punishments are needed as some people just aren’t getting the message.