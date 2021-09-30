Chelsea star compared to Mesut Ozil after “very disappointing” performance against Juventus

Peter Crouch has drawn parallels between Chelsea star Kai Havertz and former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Havertz played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night as Chelsea fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat away at Juventus.

The German is an undoubtedly talented footballer, but is struggling to impose himself on matches in the manner you’d expect from a player of his quality.

After another ineffective performance from the Champions League final goal-scorer, the spotlight has been shone upon him, and not for the right reasons.

Peter Crouch, speaking live on BT Sport yesterday evening, has compared his flaccid performance to those we grew used to seeing from Mesut Ozil at Arsenal.

MORE: Chelsea linked with move for Spanish international who has impressed club scouts

The Daily Star have transcribed what Crouch said on-air while covering Juventus vs Chelsea on BT Sport last night:

“I thought Ziyech and Havertz were very disappointing.”

“I think Havertz reminds me of Ozil, he does things where it comes easy to him and he looks technically brilliant but he can also look lazy and laboured at times and he can frustrate you and I thought tonight they were frustrating.”

There’s certainly parallels to be drawn. Ozil was often accused of drifting in and out of games, which too seems to be Havertz’s speciality.

At 22-years-old, Havertz has plenty of time to develop and improve, but can Chelsea afford to be carrying a passenger in the starting XI on a weekly basis?