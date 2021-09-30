Pundit excited by prospect of West Ham signing “fantastic” midfielder to replace Declan Rice

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has talked up Juventus’ Weston McKennie, who could be Declan Rice’s replacement at West Ham United.

Declan Rice is West Ham’s star performer. A key figure in the middle of the park, influential for club and country. It’s no surprise that he is thought to be attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in England.

West Ham can maintain a firm stance over the midfielder’s future all they like, but they will be well aware that Rice departing at some point in the future is a real possibility.

If he were to move on, they would HAVE to get the replacement right.

As is reported by Football Insider, that man could be Juventus’ Weston McKennie, and former Premier League defender Alan Hutton is enthusiastic about that prospect.

“He came from nowhere and I remember saying: ‘Who’s this boy?’ He’s a fantastic player. His stock’s rising, a player that’s maybe not played as much as he’d want this season.”

“An opportunity to move to a club in the English Premier League could be a good move for him. You know what it’s like, clubs plan ahead. They will know inside what’s going to happen with Declan Rice.”

“Whether they are going to be able to get him to sign a new deal or they’re going to cash in, they have to have plans. They will have plan A, B and C moving forward.”

“The fans will demand it. They will demand if Rice is to move on they bring in another player that can play that position to a high standard.”

“I’m sure they’ve got more than one. He’s a player I would like to see in the Premier League.”

Of course, the best case scenario from West Ham’s perspective would be to keep Rice around, but it’s wise for them to be preparing contingency plans.