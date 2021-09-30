Injury keeps Christian Pulisic out of World Cup qualifiers as the United States announces its squad

The United States national team provided its squad list for the next set of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying matches against Jamaica, Panama, and Costa Rica.

Manager Gregg Berhalter will need to make do without two marquee players on his squad as his squad looks to have a better showing than they did in the September round of qualifying fixtures.

Due to injury, Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna and Chelsea FC’s Christian Pulisic will miss these qualifying matches. As a result, Berhalter had to look elsewhere to fill the void left behind those two young players.

The American tactician hopes that RCD Mallorca striker Matthew Hoppe, Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, and Lille OSC midfielder Tim Weah can help fill the roles left behind Pulisic and Reyna.

Here’s the entire list of the call-ups for the United States:

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Sean Johnson (NYCFC), and Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sergiño Dest (FC Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (CD Tenerife), Tim Ream (Fulham FC), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson ( Fulham FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), and Deandre Yedlin (Galatasaray)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca De la Torre (Heracles Almelo), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus FC), Yunus Musah (Valencia), and Cristian Roldán (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Paul Arriola (DC United), Matthew Hoppe (RCD Mallorca), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Timothy Weah (Lille), and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)