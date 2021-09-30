Inter Milan prioritise Ajax raid over signing out of favour Arsenal star

Inter Milan are NOT interested in signing out of favour Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leno has been displaced in the Arsenal starting eleven by summer acquisition Aaron Ramsdale, with the German falling out of form and subsequently falling out of favour.

Ramsdale looks to have the capabilities of nailing down the starting spot between the sticks at the Emirates long-term, which threatens to leave Leno out in the cold.

Though the move to Arsenal hasn’t quite worked out for Leno, he’s still a very good goalkeeper and ought to find a club where he can settle and fulfil his potential.

Exactly where that will be remains undecided at this point in time, but one option has seemingly been taken off the table, and that’s Italian champions Inter Milan.

MORE: Arsenal ready to try January swoop for €50m-rated star who’s willing to consider transfer

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Inter are not interested in Leno and will instead focus their efforts on bringing in Andre Onana from Ajax.

Inter are not considering Bernd Leno as option. He’s not even in the list. André Onana is the goalkeeper they want to sign since July – and he’s really close to join Inter as free agent for June 2022 as reported for days. ?? #Inter #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2021

As is reported by Transfermarkt, Leno’s contract with Arsenal is due to expire in 2023. That ought to make his exit from the club far more straightforward.

If Leno remains on the bench throughout the campaign, he will have just 12 months left to run on his deal next summer. You’d think a transfer elsewhere would be achieved under those circumstances.