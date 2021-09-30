Joe Cole is confident Thomas Tuchel can turn things around at Chelsea after a ‘bump in the road’.

Excitement quickly built around Chelsea this season after their Champions League exploits last term and their fine form to kick-off this campaign, aided by superstar new signing Romelu Lukaku.

But in London-bus fashion, their first two defeats have come at once, starting with a Premier League defeat to potential title rivals Man City at home.

That defeat was followed by another, this time in the Champions League, with Chelsea losing to Juventus away from home on Wednesday night.

Those results might have some Blues fans concerned, but former player Cole believes there is no need to panic, believing that Tuchel won’t have too many issues getting his team back on the right track.

“It’s just a bump in the road – but it certainly makes the game at the weekend a huge match,” Cole told BT Sport.

“Top teams don’t go and lose three games in a row. Southampton on Saturday is a huge game now. But I have no worries about Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel will get the boys where they need to be.”

Despite the defeat to Man City, Chelsea are just one point off the top of the Premier League, while they are second in their Champions League group, three points behind Juventus with a home clash against the Old Lady still to come.