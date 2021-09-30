Journalist sensationally claims former Juve great set to become next Barca manager

According to Javi Miguel, a journalist for Spanish outlet AS, former Juventus player, turned manager, Andrea Pirlo is set to replace Ronald Koeman in the Barcelona dugout.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the European football journalist has claimed that Pirlo will succeed Koeman in Catalonia in the near future.

Pirlo sustituira a Koeman. Ahora si que hablamos de la ‘Cronica de una muerte anunciada’ — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) September 30, 2021

MORE: Opinion: Why Jadon Sancho is struggling at Man Utd and the underrated player who deserves to start ahead of him

Barcelona is enduring a poor run of form and after losing last night against Benfica in the Champions League, are now winless in Europe’s biggest club cup competitions from their first two opening games.

Do you think Pirlo will be a good addition to the club? – Let us know in the comments.