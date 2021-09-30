Kalvin Phillips’ agent provides update on midfielder’s contract talks

Following what has been an excellent first season in the Premier League, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly close to extending his stay with Marcelo Bielsa’s White.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the England international is keen to stay at Elland Road beyond 2024.

Kalvin Phillips is close to signing a new contract at Leeds. His agent told @JPercyTelegraph: “I can only see a positive outcome. Kalvin’s desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen.” — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 30, 2021

Phillips, 25, has spent the majority of his career with the Whites after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2010.

Since forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, Phillips, who made his senior competitive debut in 2015, has since gone on to feature in 218 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 26 goals, along the way.

MORE: Video: Old Trafford erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo bags last-ditch winner for Man Utd vs Villarreal

However, following what has been a hugely impressive couple of seasons, which has also seen him cement a place in Gareth Southgate’s England team, the 25-year-old has unsurprisingly seen his name linked with a bumper transfer.

One club heavily linked with the defensive midfielder has been the Whites’ arch-rivals, Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils, who are rumoured to also admire West Ham’s Declan Rice, look set to be disappointed after Phillips’ agent, who spoke to the Telegraph, said: “I can only see a positive outcome. Kalvin’s desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen.”