Leeds United set eye-watering asking price for Manchester United transfer target

Leeds United have set the asking price for reported Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips.

Few could have predicted 18 months ago that Kalvin Phillips would land himself on Manchester United’s transfer radar, but the Leeds midfielder’s meteoric rise has been a sight to behold.

Phillips won the England Player of The Year award after his stellar performances contributed to the Three Lions’ memorable run at Euro 2020.

The 25-year-old is also proving week-in, week-out at Elland Road that he belongs at this level, which was seemingly captured the attention of Manchester United.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add the Leeds star to his own midfield, it’s likely he’s going to have to break the bank in order to achieve it.

According to Fichajes, Leeds are ready to demand as much as €70m [£60m] in exchange for Phillips, an inflated figure but one which is probably about right in the modern transfer market.

With Man United not currently having any real long-term solutions in the middle of the park, it’d be wise for them to get their wallet out and invest in a player who could be one.

Phillips appears to tick all the boxes from the Red Devils’ perspective, making this one to watch both in the January and summer transfer windows.