Video: Harry Kane scores confidence-boosting goal for Spurs against Mura

Tottenham FC
Harry Kane has finally got a goal for Tottenham after some poor recent form.

The England international is yet to score in the Premier League for Spurs this season, but he’ll likely have given his confidence a lift after finding the back of the net in tonight’s Europa Conference League game against Mura.

See below as Kane finished a simple tap-in after being set up well by Son Heung-min…

Tottenham fans will be glad to see Kane back scoring again and playing with more of a smile on his face after this summer’s Manchester City transfer saga.

