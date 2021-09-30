Liverpool leading Manchester United in race to sign AC Milan star

Liverpool are reportedly leading Manchester United in the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Kessie has been a key figure for the Rossoneri as they look to return to their former glory. A return to the Champions League represented a major step in the right direction for Stefano Pioli’s men.

Pioli, and the AC Milan board alike, will likely be keen to keep the squad together and build upon it, rather than allowing any important players to walk and the door and see the side regress.

However, as is reported by Transfermarkt, Kessie’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, which casts major doubt over his continuation at the San Siro beyond that point.

AC Milan fans are offered no reassurance by TodoFichajes, either, with the outlet claiming that both Liverpool and Manchester United are sniffing around the Ivorian.

The report notes that Liverpool are currently ahead of Man United in the race to sign Kessie, which will come as good news for Jurgen Klopp, who is yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

With there being so many months between now and next summer’s transfer window, there is plenty of time for Man United to seize the initiative. For now, though, it seems as though they’re lagging behind their rivals.