Newcastle United entertainer lands himself on Liverpool’s transfer radar

Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin is the kind of player that fans LOVE to see in action. When he’s on the field of play, you ought to expect the unexpected.

While there are still weaknesses to his game, he’s only 24-years-old and has a huge amount of room for improvement.

His potential has seemingly alerted Premier League giants Liverpool, who are thought to be keen on adding the Magpies star to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

? | Allan Saint-Maximin is attracting interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool with both clubs looking to make their move next year. [Calciomercato] pic.twitter.com/rS3mnSzPVh — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) September 29, 2021

Newcastle are, unfortunately, the kind of club who will happily shift Saint-Maximin if the price is right, so Liverpool can take encouragement for that.

On the back of recent performances, though, it’s hard to imagine Newcastle pricing him reasonably. He’s SO important to Steve Bruce’s side.

Newcastle fans can take reassurance from FSG’s reluctance to give Klopp the funds he desires. He might not be able to afford what the club would demand.