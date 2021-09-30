Liverpool plot move for FC Porto attacker with Bayern Munich and Barcelona also keen on £43m star

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing FC Porto attacker Luis Diaz, as Jurgen Klopp looks to build upon his already world-class attack.

Liverpool’s success in recent seasons can be attributed to a number of factors. The safe hands of Alisson Becker, the shrewd defensive work of Virgil Van Dijk and the unstoppable force that is the Reds’ frontline.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and more recently Diogo Jota have earned much acclaim for providing Liverpool with firepower like no other club in the Premier League – not even Manchester City.

If you were to pick a particular area of the field where you’d say no improvement was necessary, it’d be in attack, but Klopp and those above him clearly don’t feel the same way.

According to a report published by TodoFichajes, FC Porto attacker Luis Diaz has landed himself on Liverpool’s transfer radar. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and AS Roma are all also thought to be keen.

Signing a player from Portugal can often be a lottery – you don’t know if you’ll be getting a Bruno Fernandes or a Jackson Martinez – but that’s a risk that Liverpool appear willing to take.

The report notes that the negotiations are likely to start in the region of €50m [£43m]. It remains to be seen if FSG would be keen on providing Klopp with that sort of cash to get Diaz through the door.