(Video) Lo Celso scores superb goal to double Tottenham’s lead

Tottenham FC
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso scored a lovely goal in their Europa Conference League clash with Mura.

Just mere minutes after Dele Alli opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Lo Celso collected the ball and powered past the Mura defence to double the hosts’ lead.

You can see the full video below:

As it stands Spurs are second in Group G of the Conference League, after drawing to French club Rennes in match week one.

It is currently half-time in the game where the score still remains 2-0, as Spurs look to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

