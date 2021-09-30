A group of Manchester United fans have been filmed recreating Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration out in the streets.

This footage looks like it was taken after last night’s Champions League game at Old Trafford, with Ronaldo scoring a dramatic stoppage time goal to give Man Utd a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

There’s been a great deal of hype about Ronaldo’s move back to United this summer, and it’s fair to say he’s delivering on all that expectation, making a superb start to his second spell in Manchester.

The Portugal international’s influence is huge, as you can see by grown men copying him out in the streets…

Ronaldo has grown men doing this in the street ? don’t ever tell me he isn’t the greatest athlete pic.twitter.com/HmmRLNsk6y — ?? (@lconicCristiano) September 29, 2021

Ronaldo has long been a legendary figure at United and he just keeps on enhancing his reputation with every passing game.