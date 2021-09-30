Man United sent scouts to shock Champions League match

According to recent reports, Manchester United was one of many top sides to send scouts to watch on as Portuguese side Benfica beat Barcelona 3-0 during Wednesday’s round of Champions League fixtures.

That’s according to a recent written report from A Bola (via Sports Witness), who claims the Red Devils instructed their scouts to attend the Estadio da Luz Stadium on Wednesday night.

Benfica shocked the footballing world after steamrolling Ronald Koeman’s Catalan giants three goals to nill.

Striker Darwin Nunez was the match’s standout performer after bagging two goals – it was no surprise the South American was named ‘Man of the Match’.

Another impressive performance saw attacking midfielder Rafa Silva net Benfica’s other goal.

It has been noted that following what was a stunning performance all round from the Portuguese side, several top European clubs, including Leeds United and Manchester United, all had scouts observing, looking to spot the next biggest talent – although the report does not name specific players.

United, especially, have a hugely successful history of signing talent from Portugal with club legend Cristiano Ronaldo undeniably the most impressive signing of them all.