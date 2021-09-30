Manchester United join Everton in the running to sign 18-year-old Aberdeen prospect

Manchester United have reportedly joined Everton in the hunt for Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay.

Man United are a club that pride themselves on developing talented young players and bridging the gap between their academy ranks and the first-team.

The Red Devils have achieved so much success down the years from having faith in players who are not yet the finished article and allowing them to be forged in the fire.

Mason Greenwood is the latest example of the club putting faith in the teenager and being repaid with superb performances. He looks destined for stardom.

There are several other names that we could pick out, of talented young Man United players who look to have excellent careers on the horizon for them.

MORE: Liverpool leading Manchester United in race to sign AC Milan star

The club appear keen on adding another to that bracket in Calvin Ramsay. The Sun report that Man United are interested in signing the 18-year-old from Aberdeen.

Ramsay, who is a right-back by trade, is also being tracked by Man United’s Premier League counterparts Everton, or so claims the report by The Sun.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already well equipped in that area of the field, having Aaron Wan-Bissaka [23] and Diogo Dalot [22] at his disposal. However, you can never have too many talented players.