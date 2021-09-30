Manchester United consider move for Ajax midfielder with Paul Pogba’s future in doubt

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

Though there is currently no confirmation that Pogba will be leaving Man United at the end of the season, the Frenchman’s contract is due to expire at the end of June, as is reported by Transfermarkt.

As a result, it’d be wise for Man United to prepare contingency plans in case of Pogba’s departure. According to TodoFichajes, they have done that by taking a look at Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Mexico international is riding an upward gradient towards the summit of the football world, and as per the aforementioned report, Man United are considering giving him a leg-up by bringing him to Old Trafford.

TodoFichajes report that Ajax would demand a figure in the region of €25m [£21.6m] in exchange for the 23-year-old, which is an affordable sum for a club with Man United’s financial firepower.

The only concern from a Man United perspective would be staging a repeat of Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman looked hugely promising at Ajax but has struggled to impose himself in the Premier League.

It’s up to the Man United hierarchy to consider if they want to play the Eredivisie lottery or instead target a player who has proven himself in a more competitive division.