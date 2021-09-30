Blow for Man United as Real Madrid ready to try audacious double transfer next summer

There’s some intriguing transfer news emerging this evening that will be of interest to fans of Manchester United and many others.

Although this report from the Telegraph mainly centres around Timo Werner’s future at Chelsea, it touches on Real Madrid’s ambitious plans for next summer, which could hurt Man Utd.

It seems the Spanish giants have already budgeted for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is nearing the end of his contract, but could also try launching a bid to sign Erling Haaland alongside him, according to the Telegraph.

That would suddenly give Madrid arguably two of the best attacking players in world football right now, and it would mean other big names like United and City (linked with Haaland by the Telegraph) missing out on a deal for the Borussia Dortmund goal machine.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid?
Haaland could be important for United, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely needs younger goal-scorers than Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the long-term, with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial not really looking consistent enough.

Still, the Norway international may favour a move to the Bernabeu to link up with Mbappe in a dream forward line that could dominate world football for years to come.

