Chelsea could reportedly be ready to join the running for a surprise move to sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The France international looked a hugely promising talent at former club Lyon, but he’s failed to live up to expectations at Spurs so far, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him move on.

What is surprising, however, is that Ndombele is seemingly still pretty highly rated by some big clubs, with Don Balon claiming Chelsea are one of his suitors at the moment, alongside Roma.

Manchester United have also been linked with Ndombele by Calciomercato in recent times, and it would be interesting to see the 24-year-old at another top Premier League club to see if he could improve.

Chelsea could do with thinking about a long-term replacement for the ageing and slightly injury-prone N’Golo Kante, and it might be that Thomas Tuchel could get the best out of Ndombele.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have Paul Pogba in the final year of his contract, so would also do well to keep an eye on the market for midfielders in the near future.