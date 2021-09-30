Chelsea remain keen on potential transfer swoop for star nearing the end of his contract

Chelsea are reportedly still keen on a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule as he nears the end of his contract.

The Blues are exploring some options to strengthen in defence at the moment due to fears over Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who could soon be free agents, according to 90min.

The report suggests that Villarreal’s Pau Torres is one leading candidate to come in in that department for Chelsea, but the piece also states that Sule continues to be on the club’s radar.

The Germany international has been a key player for Bayern down the years and it seems clear that he’d be a hit in the Premier League as well.

Niklas Sule in action for Bayern Munich
If Chelsea could land a big name like that on a free transfer, it could end up being superb business as they seek to improve in an important position.

There’s more good news for Chelsea fans in 90min’s report, as it seems increasingly likely that in-form veteran defender Thiago Silva could play on until the end of the 2022/23 season.

