Arsenal star wants January transfer exit, with Premier League trio ready to pounce

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly keen to leave the club in the January transfer window as he eyes more regular first-team football.

The Gunners have a number of big-name options up front, which has limited Nketiah’s playing time under Mikel Arteta, but it seems he wouldn’t be short of suitors if he were put up for sale this winter.

According to Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, Nketiah has three Premier League clubs keeping an eye on him in the form of Brentford, Leeds United, and Aston Villa…

Nketiah has had a spell on loan at Leeds before and it would be interesting to see him back at Elland Road again now that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are playing in the Premier League.

One imagines Nketiah could also be a decent option for the likes of Brentford and Villa, but some Arsenal fans might also feel it’s worth keeping hold of him as a backup option.

