Premier League plotting coercive measures to encourage vaccine uptake

According to recent reports, the Premier League are plotting how they can get more clubs to boost their employee’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake numbers.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail, that England’s top footballing league are planning to ‘reward’ clubs who have the most players vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although the type of ‘reward’ is not confirmed in the report, the outlet note a statement from the Premier League, which says: “According to the data we have, only seven clubs’ squads are more than 50 per cent fully vaccinated, so we have a way to go

“We are considering if and how best we can ‘reward’ those squads/players who are most Covid-compliant and who have opted to be vaccinated.

“It is increasingly clear that full vaccination will be the key criteria for Government and health authorities, in terms of international travel and potential Covid certification at large scale events.”

The news that one of the sport’s biggest leagues is continuing to pressurise individuals, as well as clubs, to undertake a medical procedure, clearly against their personal choice, comes at the same time several top athletes, including pro boxer Byrant Jennings, who recently pulled out of a title fight after refusing the vaccine, took a stand against the apparent decimation of personal choice.

