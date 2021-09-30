Real Madrid decide to cash-in on major transfer disappointment after giving up hope of revival

Real Madrid have reportedly made the decision to cash-in on transfer disappointment Eden Hazard.

As reported by the BBC at the time of Hazard’s transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid, the transfer fee could have risen as high as £150m, making it one of the most expensive moves in football history.

While it’s unlikely that Real Madrid will end up paying that much, with any performance based add-ons included in the deal unlikely to have had their requirements met, Florentino Perez made a HUGE investment into the Belgian, and there’s no escaping that.

Unfortunately for Perez, he could not foresee how miserably short of expectations Hazard would fall – in no small part due to recurring injury problems – but the winger has looked merely a shadow of his former self at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to TodoFichajes, Real Madrid have now given up hope of Hazard staging a revival at the club. The report notes that Los Blancos will look to cash-in in order to raise funds for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

The difficulty from Real Madrid’s perspective is finding a buyer who’d be willing to put a considerable sum of cash on the table. They were unable to do so with James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, both of whom left initially on loan.

The unfortunate reality of transfer mistakes of this magnitude is that they’re incredibly difficult to rectify. Real Madrid would do well to rid themselves of Hazard anytime soon…