Report claims Chelsea will need to pay at least €40m to sign midfield star

Chelsea have been linked with various midfielders in recent years as they look to add competition to that area of the pitch, but Monaco defender Aurelian Tchouameni’s name is constantly coming up.

It might be easy to make comparisons with Timeoue Bakayoko who made a similar move a few years ago but Tchouameni looks like a better player than the current Chelsea loanee, while he could be a bargain if he’s available for close to this price:

He can play anywhere through the centre of the midfield but his best work is usually done when he’s using his defensive ability to protect the back-four, but he does have the quality on the ball to start attacks and he’s effective when he breaks forward too.

That report claims he is wanted by Tuchel but no contact has been made between the two clubs for now, so it’s not clear how much it would actually take to sign him.

If Chelsea could find a way of bringing him in for close to that €40m fee and he lives up to his early potential then it would be an outstanding piece of business, while he’s also broken into the French senior team so that will push the price tag up as well.

There have also been reports which indicate Juventus are showing an interest, so this could be an interesting battle for his signature next summer.

