Man Utd fans will love what Cristiano Ronaldo told Rio Ferdinand after scoring dramatic winner vs Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero once again for Manchester United last night as he scored a dramatic stoppage time winner against Villarreal to give the team their first win in the Champions League this season.

The Portugal international just relishes the big moments and seems to have a real romance with this competition in particular, and Rio Ferdinand revealed that he sent him a text after the game.

The former Red Devils defender, who played alongside Ronaldo in his first spell at Old Trafford, claims that Ronaldo messaged to say that he knew he’d score against Villarreal, even though he admitted he wasn’t at his best on the night.

“He (Ronaldo) text me tonight saying ‘I didn’t play well but I knew I’d score,'” Ferdinand said on BT Sport, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“That’s the belief that he has. The other players are feeding off it. It’s a great place to be.

“United’s performance today wasn’t great, it wasn’t at the level Ole wants it to be. But when you need a goal, a moment to galvanise the squad, the stadium, the fanbase, Cristiano Ronaldo steps up.

“He wants to be that guy the chance falls to. His goal record says it all. He’s there for the big moments. He’s a big part of that too.

“When you have a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, the players in the dressing room are given life. There’s a lease of life, belief, because they know if the chance comes, he will put them away.

“It gives you that ability to be relaxed. It was the biggest thing in our team. When you get under even more pressure and you can see the clock ticking, you don’t panic.

“We were very composed because we believed the chances would come.”

This just sums the 36-year-old up, and shows how he’s remained such a consistently high-level performer in this stunning career of his.

United fans will love the strong mentality and will no doubt also enjoy the fact that he still keeps in touch with former team-mate Ferdinand!