Jadon Sancho already on a worse run for Man Utd than he ever suffered at Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United fans could have cause for concern with the slow start made by Jadon Sancho since he made the move to Old Trafford this summer.

The England international looked an elite young talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but he’s just not got going at all for Man Utd, and it’s not all that clear why.

Still, the numbers are what they are, with Sancho failing to register a single goal or assist in his first eight games for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Admittedly, not all of those have been starts, but it’s a pretty worrying figure for Sancho, who never went on such a lengthy run during his Dortmund days, according to Opta Joe…

8 – Jadon Sancho has not scored or assisted in any of his eight appearances for Man Utd, this after registering five goals and five assists in his final eight appearances for Borussia Dortmund. His longest run without a goal or assist at Dortmund was seven games. Misused? pic.twitter.com/G8HwBZx7Gd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2021

Sancho is clearly a player with immense potential, and one imagines he will surely settle at some point and begin to have more of an impact for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The longer this goes on, however, the more United fans will be worried that the 21-year-old is set to become the latest in a long line of big-money flops in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao, Alexis Sanchez and Memphis Depay have all failed to live up to the hype for United, and it may well be that they’ve somehow got it wrong in the transfer market yet again.