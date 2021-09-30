Shakira, partner of Gerard Pique, attacked by wild boars in Barcelona

Shakira has revealed she was the victim of a bizarre attack by wild boars whilst walking with her kids in a park in Barcelona.

The Colombian singer, partner of Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique, took to social media to explain what had happened in this truly surreal incident.

Shakira claims two wild boars attacked her and stole her bag, but joked that her son helped defend her against the attack.

Wild boars have become a growing problem in Barcelona and other major European cities in recent years as they seem to have adapted well to being in closer proximity to humans.

It is a bit of a concern as they can be aggressive and carry diseases, so there has been an effort to stamp them out in some countries, though not with a great deal of success.

Thankfully, Shakira was seemingly not badly hurt in the incident.