Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Jesse Lingard is not happy with his current play time.

Lingard had a tough decision to make this summer on the back of his impressive loan spell with West Ham in the second half of last season.

He had the chance to leave United for more regular football, but he decided to stay and fight for his place, and indeed the right to play alongside boyhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

In terms of performances, it has been mixed results for Lingard so far, the midfielder handing Young Boys the win in Manchester United’s Champions League opener.

But since then, he has scored the winner against former club West Ham in the Premier League and set up the Reds’ stoppage time winner against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Though, even after that latest assist, Solskjaer has admitted Lingard is not happy with the amount of play time he is having.

“Jesse is unhappy at not playing more. But you come on and make an impact. That’s what you do when you’re a sub at this level,” Solskjaer said after the game.

Lingard has made six appearances so far, including just three in the Premier League, none of which he has started.