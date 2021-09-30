England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he’s decided to call up Jadon Sancho despite being aware of his poor recent form for Manchester United.

Sancho has long looked like one of the country’s most promising young players, having shone at Borussia Dortmund in recent years before his move to Man Utd this summer, but he hasn’t got off to the most convincing start at Old Trafford.

Still, Southgate insists he’s keen to stick with Sancho and perhaps help him through his tough start with United by speaking to him while he’s on England duty.

“Does he deserve to be in on these performances over the last few weeks? Well, probably not,” Southgate is quoted by the Guardian.

“But we feel we have invested in Jadon over a period of time. We believe he can get to a high level.

“I would like some time to chat with him and help that process that’s going on at Manchester United, as well. For him to feel that we have belief in him at this point is a good message.

“Sometimes the right message is to leave a player out and maybe they respond and that’s the right thing. But we feel with Jadon at this time it is important for us to keep him with us.”

Some Red Devils fans will surely be pleased that Sancho is getting the chance to get away from club football and perhaps re-focus by getting together with his international team-mates again, though some will no doubt also question why the 21-year-old is getting this special treatment when Mason Greenwood continues to be overlooked by England.

Greenwood has been in fine form for United this season and last, and can count himself pretty unlucky at not having more of a role for Southgate’s side so far.