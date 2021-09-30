“Relax before I snatch that wig off” – Van Aanholt trolls loaned-out Arsenal ace after Europa League drama

Former Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt has tweeted a message that seems to be quite clearly aimed at Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The Frenchman is currently on loan at Marseille, and was in action for the Ligue 1 giants against Van Aanholt’s club Galatasaray in a competitive Europa League clash on Thursday night.

Guendouzi was at one point furious as Marseille saw a penalty decision overturned by VAR, and it’s clear Van Aanholt was not at all impressed with the player’s antics.

See below as the Dutchman tweeted a GIF of Marouane Fellaini tugging on Guendouzi’s hair in a game a few years ago, joking that he would’ve liked to do the same…

Van Aanholt clearly wasn’t happy with Guendouzi mouthing off to the match officials, and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners ace responds at any point.

The 22-year-old has had a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium after losing his place under Mikel Arteta, and also went out on loan last season, to Hertha Berlin.

