Barcelona consider another former player for interim manager amid Xavi links

Barcelona are reportedly considering hiring former player Giovanni van Bronckhorst as a possible interim manager.

This is according to a report from 90min, who state that the Catalan giants are keen on hiring club legend Xavi to replace Ronald Koeman, though several other names are also on their list of candidates.

Barcelona are in a pretty dire state right now, with Lionel Messi leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and Koeman struggling to get good results or performances out of this squad.

According to 90min, Barca could consider an interim appointment coming in before they land their top target, and Van Bronckhorst is one of the names mentioned.

The Dutchman was a key player for Barcelona in the mid-00s, and is well known in this country for his spells with Rangers and Arsenal.

Van Bronckhorst doesn’t have a huge amount of managerial experience, but previously impressed in a spell in charge of Feyenoord, though less so in his time with Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F.