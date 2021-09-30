Donny van de Beek has not had an easy time since joining Manchester United from Ajax last season.

The Netherlands international looked a top player in his time in the Eredivisie, but he’s found opportunities hard to come by under Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Red Devils fans will likely be puzzled by the situation, and it seems pretty clear that Van de Beek isn’t happy with how things are going either, with the Telegraph reporting that he wants assurances over his situation at the club.

It’s also pretty obvious from the video below that he didn’t respond well when he found out he was going to be an unused substitute once again in the Villarreal game last night…

This new footage from the stands shows clearly that Van de Beek stormed back onto the bench, throwing his bib on the ground, and later a piece of gum, with his team-mates seemingly trying to calm him down.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it doesn’t reflect too well on United, who seemingly signed this player without any real plan for how to use him, which is now clearly making him unhappy.