Donny van de Beek is reportedly set to seek assurances over his Manchester United future after once again being snubbed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Netherlands international has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax last summer, and was once again an unused substitute against Villarreal in last night’s Champions League clash.

According to the Telegraph, Van de Beek showed visible frustration when he wasn’t brought on, and he’ll now seek to find out where he stands with Man Utd.

Red Devils fans will surely be disappointed with how this has all panned out, with Van de Beek undoubtedly a top talent who looked so promising during his time at previous club Ajax.

One imagines Van de Beek could have something to offer in midfield for United, but he’s just not being allowed to get a run of games going under Solskjaer.

For whatever reason, it seems the Norwegian tactician just doesn’t have much faith in the 24-year-old, and that seems to have affected his confidence as he’s not looked quite right whenever he has made it onto the pitch.