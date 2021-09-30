(Video) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp helps workers to expand Anfield

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been spotted outside Anfield, helping construction workers to expand the stadium. 

Seen wearing white trainers, Klopp swapped being the Liverpool manager for a little while to try his hand with a shovel.

You can see the video below:

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool is expanding its home Anfield stadium, which already has a capacity of 53,390, to incorporate an extra 7,000 fans.

This will make Anfield the fourth largest stadium in the Premier League, after Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Lane and The Emirates, with the latter holding only a few hundred more seats than what the expanded Anfield will hold.

Work is set to be completed on the new upper tier by the start of the 2023/24 season.

More Stories / Latest News
Luis Suarez warns former Barcelona team-mate about replacing Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp
Liverpool face paying €50m transfer fee for attacker who impressed during scouting mission
Ashley Young urges Man United to sign PSG midfielder

German manager Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since 2015 and has overseen a renaissance at the club.

Guiding them to back-to-back Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter and winning the club’s first-ever Premier League title and its first top division league title in almost 30 years.

More Stories Anfield Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.