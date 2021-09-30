Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been spotted outside Anfield, helping construction workers to expand the stadium.

Seen wearing white trainers, Klopp swapped being the Liverpool manager for a little while to try his hand with a shovel.

You can see the video below:

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp helps out with the work to increase their capacity at Anfield Road in bright white trainers ??? pic.twitter.com/zcTBgpj9Ln — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 30, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool is expanding its home Anfield stadium, which already has a capacity of 53,390, to incorporate an extra 7,000 fans.

This will make Anfield the fourth largest stadium in the Premier League, after Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Lane and The Emirates, with the latter holding only a few hundred more seats than what the expanded Anfield will hold.

Work is set to be completed on the new upper tier by the start of the 2023/24 season.

German manager Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since 2015 and has overseen a renaissance at the club.

Guiding them to back-to-back Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter and winning the club’s first-ever Premier League title and its first top division league title in almost 30 years.